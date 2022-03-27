Live

Joe Biden has made an emphatic statement about Vladimir Putin’s leadership of Russia, declaring “For God’s sake this man cannot remain in power” during a key speech in Poland.

Taking to the podium in Warsaw, Mr Biden also referred to a “long fight ahead” and promised “we stand with you” as he underscored the West’s commitment to supporting Ukraine and defending NATO land.

In strong words, he warned Russia against crossing the line into NATO countries and said the invasion of Ukraine was a direct threat to peace in Europe that could bring back “decades of war”.

“Don’t even think about moving on one single inch of NATO territory,” he stated, but made it clear that the USA was not seeking a fight with Russia over Ukraine which is not a NATO member.

“American forces are not in Europe to engage in conflict with Russian forces, American forces are here to defend NATO allies,” he said.

Mr Biden called Mr Putin a “criminal” who had “strangled democracy” and was using lies to justify Russia’s illegal war.

“It’s nothing less than a direct challenge to the rule-based international order established since the end of World War II,” he said.

“And it threatens to return to decades of war that ravaged Europe before the international rule-based order was put in place. We cannot go back to that. We cannot.”

Mr Biden opened and closed his address in Warsaw with a quote from Poland’s first pope, John Paul II, who in his first address in 1978 urged the post-war world to “Be not afraid”.

“In this battle, we need to be clear-eyed. This battle will not be won in days or months either. We need to steel ourselves for the long fight ahead,” said Mr Biden said outside the Royal Castle .

The president said Moscow’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which was based on lies, had already been a strategic loss to Russia and the world was successfully “sapping Russian strength” through economic sanctions.

Soon Russia would fall from the 11th biggest economy in the world to dropping out of the top 20 following a “new form of economic state craft with the power to inflict damage without military might”.

Mr Biden’s speech ended a four-day trip to Poland that included a series of summits in Brussels and a meeting with Poland’s president Andrzej Duda at the Presidential Palace.

The two leaders spoke of their mutual respect and shared goals to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Although times are very difficult, today Polish-American relations are flourishing,” Mr Duda said.

Mr Biden told Mr Duda that he understood Poland, which was bearing the burden of the refugee crisis, was “taking on a big responsibility, but it should be all of NATO’s responsibility”.

Mr Biden called the “collective defence” agreement of NATO a “sacred commitment,” and said the unity of the Western military alliance was of the utmost importance.

“I’m confident that Vladimir Putin was counting on dividing NATO,” said Mr Biden said about the Russian president. “But he hasn’t been able to do it. We’ve all stayed together.”

Missiles hit Lviv

Explosions have rocked the far western city of Lviv, with reports that an industrial facility used to store fuel has been hit.

There were reports of several more explosions afterwards. The city was first hit last week as Russia expanded its targets further west.

Meanwhile Russian forces have taken control of a town where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, the governor of Kyiv region says, and fighting has been reported in the streets of the besieged southern port of Mariupol.

After more than four weeks of conflict, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city and on Friday Moscow signalled it was scaling back its military ambitions to focus on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists in the east.

However, intense fighting was reported in a number of places on Saturday, suggesting there would be no swift let-up in the conflict.

Russian troops seized the town of Slavutych, which is close to the border with Belarus and is where workers at the Chernobyl plant live, the governor of Kyiv region, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, said.

He said the soldiers had occupied the hospital and kidnapped the mayor. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Slavutych sits just outside the so-called exclusion zone around Chernobyl, which in 1986 was the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, where Ukrainian staff have continued to work even after the plant itself was seized by Russian forces soon after the start of the February 24 invasion.

On the other side of the country, in Mariupol, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said the situation in the encircled city remained critical, with street fighting taking place in the centre.

The city has been devastated by weeks of Russian fire.

In an address on Saturday to Qatar’s Doha Forum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky compared the destruction of Mariupol to the destruction inflicted on the Syrian city of Aleppo by combined Syrian and Russian forces in the civil war.

Speaking via video link, he also called on energy-producing countries to increase their output so Russia could not use its massive oil and gas wealth to “blackmail” other nations.

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said an agreement had been reached to set up 10 humanitarian corridors on Saturday to evacuate civilians from frontline hotspots.

More than 100,000 people still needed to be evacuated from the Mariupol, Ms Vereshchuk said.

To the north, battle lines near the capital Kyiv have been frozen for weeks with two main Russian armoured columns stuck northwest and east of the city.

A British intelligence report said Russian forces were relying on indiscriminate air and artillery bombardments rather than risk large-scale ground operations.

-with AAP