News Watch: Fourth COVID vaccine for millions, desperate search for missing girl and police investigate bomb blast
Updated:

Watch: Fourth COVID vaccine for millions, desperate search for missing girl and police investigate bomb blast

10 News First – Disclaimer
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Watch: ATAGI has approved a fourth COVID-19 dose for people over 65. The search for a missing four-year-old girl in remote Tasmania continues. Police are investigating a bomb explosion in Brisbane.

Topics:

10 News
Follow Us

Live News

Former senator Nick Xenophon is looking to return to the upper house at the next federal election.
Nick Xenophon reveals how family hardship inspired his return to politics
royal caribbean tour
‘An apology is important’: Why the Royal PR tour of the Caribbean has spectacularly derailed
The top five things that happened in markets this week
South Lismore is in cleanup mode in the wake of deadly floods. Evacuees have been put up in vacant Airbnb properties.
Community-led initiative is putting up Northern Rivers flood evacuees in vacant Airbnb properties
NATO to send 40,000 more troops to Ukraine border while issuing ‘severe’ warning to Russia
Social media
Find a ‘balance’: How to avoid the pitfalls of social media finance advice