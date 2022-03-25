Watch: Fourth COVID vaccine for millions, desperate search for missing girl and police investigate bomb blast

Watch: ATAGI has approved a fourth COVID-19 dose for people over 65. The search for a missing four-year-old girl in remote Tasmania continues. Police are investigating a bomb explosion in Brisbane.
News
Updated:
Watch: ATAGI has approved a fourth COVID-19 dose for people over 65. The search for a missing four-year-old girl in remote Tasmania continues. Police are investigating a bomb explosion in Brisbane.
Get The New Daily free every morning and evening.
There was an error submitting the form. Please try again.