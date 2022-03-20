Watch: China plane crash, Russian forces fire on crowds, NRL star ‘touching’ allegations

Live
Watch: A passenger plane with 132 passengers onboard has crashed in rural China. Russian forces have opened fire to disperse crowds in Ukraine. NRL star George Burgess faces allegations of inappropriate sexual touching.
