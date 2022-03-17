Sebastian Vettel out of Bahrain GP due to COVID-19

Live

Germany’s Nico Hulkenberg will replace compatriot Sebastian Vettel in Formula One’s Bahrain season opener after the four-time world champion tested positive for COVID-19.

“Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not therefore be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix,” the Aston Martin team said in a statement.

Vettel becomes the second F1 driver to contract the virus within the past week.

Australian ace Daniel Ricciardo missed the entirety of the final test in Bahrain with coronavirus but will be fit to race for McLaren.

BREAKING: @AstonMartinF1's Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg at the Bahrain Grand Prix#BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/9ybXDnlNSp — Formula 1 (@F1) March 17, 2022

Practice for Sunday’s race starts on Friday.

Hulkenberg is Aston Martin’s reserve driver and has stood in three times already since he last raced full time in Formula One with Renault in 2019.

The 34-year-old replaced Mexican Sergio Perez twice and Canadian Lance Stroll once in 2020 when the Silverstone-based team competed as Racing Point, with both drivers testing positive for COVID-19.

His last race was the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring, when he replaced Stroll.

The 2015 Le Mans 24 Hours winner has started in 179 Grand Prix races, without standing on the podium, in a career that began with Williams in 2010 and included stints with Aston Martin’s predecessors Force India.

He holds the F1 record for most starts without a top-three finish.

Sunday’s race is the start of a new era for Formula One, with a major aerodynamic revamp and the cars heavier and with bigger tyres.

Formula One has relaxed its previously tight COVID-19 protocols this season.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah follows on from Bahrain next week and there was no word from Aston Martin about plans for that race

-Reuters/PA