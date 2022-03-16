News Murder charge after horror fire, freak storm proves fatal
Murder charge after horror fire, freak storm proves fatal

Man charged with murder after horror boarding house fire, man dies in freak storm in Broken Hill

A 45-year-old man has been charged with three counts of murder over a boarding house fire in Sydney’s inner-west, as a 56-year-old man has died after driving into flood waters in Broken Hill.

