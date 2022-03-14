The New Daily signs landmark broadcast partnership with 10 News First

The New Daily has signed a landmark broadcast partnership with major Australian free-to-air provider Network 10.
The deal will enable The New Daily to broaden and enhance its trusted news offering to readers by accessing breaking news footage and regular 10 News First news bulletins.
From today, The New Daily stories will feature select 10 News First footage, while the afternoon PM news update email will include the latest 10 News First national bulletin.
Since arriving on the Australian media landscape in 2013, The New Daily has amassed more than 700,000 subscribers who regularly read its daily newsletters and access its website.
It is ranked 16th on the Nielsen news website ratings, with an online audience of 1.9 million readers.
10 News First has extensive access to breaking news footage from around Australia, thanks to its network of respected TV journalists.
Paul Hamra, The New Daily‘s managing director, said The New Daily‘s audience was highly engaged, absorbing the site’s breaking news and commentary from journalists such as Alan Kohler, Michael Pascoe, Paul Bongiorno, Madonna King and Kirstie Clements.
“Our readers also want video content around local, national and world events to complement their online experience. 10 News First was the perfect partner,” he said.
Rashell Habib, 10 News First head of digital news and strategy, said the partnership was an exciting opportunity.
“We’re excited to partner with The New Daily and work together in delivering news as it happens, across multiple platforms,” Ms Habib said.