MCG to host memorial for spin king Shane Warne on March 30

Home to many of his greatest sporting moments, the Melbourne Cricket Ground will host a public farewell for Australian cricket legend Shane Warne later this month.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed the MCG as the venue for a state memorial service on March 30 to honour the spin king after his sudden death in Thailand last week.

“There’s nowhere in the world more appropriate to farewell Warnie than the ‘G,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

The MCG was the stage of Warne’s famous Ashes hat-trick in 1994 and 700th Test wicket on Boxing Day in 2006 during his final series before retiring from international cricket.

There's nowhere in the world more appropriate to farewell Warnie than the 'G. Victorians will be able to pay tribute to Shane and his contribution our state, and his sport, at a memorial service at the MCG on the evening of March 30th. Info and tickets will be available soon. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) March 9, 2022

Earlier the premier said tickets would not be capped for the service, with the venue able to hold up to 100,000 attendees.

Autopsy results show Warne died from a suspected heart attack, confirming the death was due to natural causes with no signs of foul play.

Deputy director of Samui Hospital Songyot Chayaninporamet told reporters the autopsy showed the 52-year-old died of a “congenital disease”.

Following his death on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui, Warne’s body was taken by ferry to the mainland city of Surat Thani on Sunday.

It was transported to Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, on Monday night and was being prepared to fly home to Melbourne, according to media reports.

Warne’s family issued a statement on Monday describing the night of his death on March 4 as the beginning of “a never-ending nightmare”.