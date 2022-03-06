Shane Warne to receive state funeral in the city that loved him most

With Australia and the sporting world still reeling from the news of Shane Warne’s sudden death on Friday, his family has accepted a state funeral for the cricket legend.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said on Twitter on Sunday that Warne’s family had agreed to the public farewell in the city that most adored him.

The Premier added the service would be a chance to pay tribute to Warne’s contributions to cricket, state and country, with details to be released in coming days.

The MCG could be one potential venue option, the same ground at which he tore apart the West Indies in 1992 to announce himself on home soil, took his Test hat-trick and 700th wicket.

Warne, 52, was holidaying with friends on Koh Samui in Thailand and had been on the island less than a day before he was found unresponsive in his villa and could not be revived.

Two days after his suspected heart attack, the world was still in shock.

Warne’s family is said to have been “shattered” by the cricketing great’s sudden death, according to his long-time manager James Erskine.

Erskine told the Nine Network that Warne’s three children Jackson, Summer and Brooke were “in a complete shock” at the sudden passing of their father.

“I spoke to them yesterday and … Jackson just said, ‘We expect him to walk in the door. This is like a bad dream’,” Erskine said.

“Keith, Shane’s father, is a pretty strong individual, but like everybody, he’s just shattered. They can’t believe what’s happened.”

Australia’s players in Pakistan continued to wear a black armband in his honour, with the memory of Warne hovering over both them and the women’s team in New Zealand. The Pakistan tour and women’s World Cup will mean the majority of Australia’s players won’t be able to attend the funeral.

Warne’s body, meanwhile, remains in Thailand awaiting an autopsy, with those closest to the leg-spinner detailing the health kick and liquid diet he’d recently begun.