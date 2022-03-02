Live

Millions of Australians are bracing for another day of wild weather amid fears more people will be found dead after the catastrophic floods in Queensland and northern New South Wales.

Interstate emergency service volunteers are on their way to northern NSW, while Sydney braces for torrential rain that could lead to more inundation.

The surface trough that developed into a low pressure system has already delivered hundreds of millimetres of torrential rain that has flooded southeast Queensland and northern NSW in recent days.

The slow-moving system has arrived in Sydney, where flash flooding and dangerous weather conditions are expected all the way from south of Newcastle in the Hunter to north of Eden on the South Coast, impacting as far inland as Katoomba in the Blue Mountains.

Near flood-ravaged Lismore, the Ballina hospital had to be evacuated on Tuesday night while 20,000 homes were without power.

“Damage is widespread with crews seeing many trees over powerlines, poles washed away, and electrical assets completely immersed in water,” Essential Energy said.

The full scale and cost of the destruction of the disaster remains unclear as many areas are still inaccessible, with about 600 roads still cut.

Some 22 members of the Victorian State Emergency Service and 12 South Australian SES members and fire service personnel were headed north to assist on Tuesday.

Victoria SES task force leader Justin Navas says boat crews will be working across Grafton, Lismore and Casino in the Northern Rivers to “help out in any way we can”.

Lismore residents are no stranger to floods but the most recent inundation of the town has been worse than expected.

Some 35,000 people have been told to evacuate and many more warned to prepare to leave. Residents are finding refuge in evacuation centres set up around the Northern Rivers region.

One woman in her 80s has been confirmed dead after her body was found in her flooded Lismore home on Tuesday.

Another man who disappeared in floodwaters on Sunday is yet to be found and many more are missing.

Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said on Tuesday it would be “unrealistic” not to expect fatalities during a “disaster of this magnitude”.

Seventeen councils in northern NSW have been officially declared disaster zones.

The clean up has begun in Queensland, where Mud Army volunteers are rolling up their sleeves to help.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned, however, that more “severe weather” is set to return, disrupting the region’s recovery.

“We are looking at a return for showers and storms late Wednesday into Thursday and Friday,” BOM’s Jonathon How said.

“We could see localised heavy falls of 50mm to 100mm each day as well as damaging winds and small to large hail.

“So very much the message to those people in south-east Queensland – the danger isn’t over just yet.”