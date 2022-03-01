News Firefighters contain ‘mega warehouse blaze’ in Newcastle
Firefighters have contained a blaze that broke out in a former wool store in inner Newcastle. Photo: NSW Fire and Rescue
Firefighters have managed to contain a “mega warehouse blaze” in Newcastle, however the fire is expected to continue burning while it is too dangerous for crews to enter the building.

More than 100 firefighters were sent to Annie Street at Wickham in Newcastle’s inner suburbs about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The fire, described by Fire and Rescue NSW as a “mega warehouse blaze”, prompted the evacuation of surrounding streets.

About 50 houses and 200 units were evacuated, a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson told AAP.

About 30 people were in a nearby evacuation centre on Tuesday evening.

“It is unlikely these evacuated residents and businesses will be able to return this evening,” Newcastle police said.

The fire took hold in an old wool store, where three four-storey warehouses back on to a fuel terminal.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to two out of three warehouses and stop it from spreading to the terminal.

An exclusion zone remains around the former wool store amid “significant concerns” the four-storey brick walls of the warehouses could collapse.

HAZMAT crews are on the scene monitoring a roof suspected to contain asbestos as well as the run-off of water used to contain the blaze.

Fire Newcastle
