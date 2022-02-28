Gold Coast man and his dog swept to deaths as car trapped in flood

Live

A Gold Coast man and his dog have been swept to their deaths as Queensland’s flooding crisis moves south.

The man, aged in his 50s, and his dog died when their car was swept away in torrential rain on Currumbin Creek Road about 3am on Monday.

The vehicle had been driven 30 to 40 metres into flood waters and couldn’t be located by emergency services.

Surf lifesavers discovered the submerged vehicle just after 10.45am about 10 metres from the roadway.

The man and his dog were still in the vehicle.

It is the eighth fatality in south-east Queensland’s floods.

It was a nervous night for the owners of the landmark Yatala Pie Shop, which sits a stone’s throw from the swollen Albert River.

After the store was flooded in 2017, this time David Porter and his staff weren’t taking any chances.

The pies were loaded into a refrigerated truck and parked at higher ground, the drinks fridge was emptied and the machinery plastic wrapped.

And the water rose.

For hours, it inched across the car park coming closer and closer to the restaurant, lapping at the steps of the verandah but, miraculously, it stopped.

“It was like slow motion,” Mr Porter said.

“It went up really quick – like a metre and then it went really slowly – 400mm, up two steps and then like over three hours it went up 100mm – the last 10mm took over an hour.

“We didn’t think it was going to stop, but it has stemmed – right on the top step of the verandahs.”

The pie shop is hoping to be open for business on Tuesday.

“We dodged a bullet,” Mr Porter said.

Meanwhile, flood-hit Logan City Council is bracing itself, with the Albert River at Beenleigh peaking at 7.3 metres and the Logan River still threatening.

Logan Mayor Darren Power said the Logan River was set to exceed the landmark 2017 flood level of 20.50 metres when ex-tropical cyclone Debbie hit.

Locals were sandbagging their homes on Monday with about 1000 properties already affected, prompting the council to open a 24-7 evacuation centre at Crestmead.

Refuges were also available at Cornubia and Jimboomba but only during business hours due to power outages.

“The Logan River is set to peak 300mm above what happened in 2017,” Mr Power told AAP.

“We’ve got it peaking at about 9am Tuesday morning on our latest figures, but if it rains between now and then we will have to recalculate.”

The river is expected to remain above the major flood level of 16 metres for days.

Flood waters also continue to lap at low-lying homes and businesses on the Gold Coast.

Underground car parks are underwater with stranded cars trapped by flash flooding that swamped a major Queensland highway and has closed almost 100 local roads.

Gold Coast City Council issued emergency alerts for Currumbin Valley and Tallebudgera Valley, telling residents flood waters will continue to rise as the tail end of a low-pressure system moves south.

The system remains centred offshore from the Gold Coast as it impacts the city’s southern end and northern NSW.

It is expected to bring intense rainfall with six-hour rainfall totals between 60mm and 120mm predicted.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said the city remained under threat despite heavy rain starting to ease.

“The message is simple; stay home,” he said.

-AAP