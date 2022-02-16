Live

A swimmer has died from “catastrophic injuries” after being attacked by what witnesses describe as a four-and-a-half metre great white shark at a Sydney beach.

About 4.30pm on Wednesday emergency services were called to Little Bay in the city’s east after being told a shark had attacked the swimmer, with human remains later found.

“This person had suffered catastrophic injuries as a result of the attack and there was nothing paramedics could do when we arrived on scene,” NSW Ambulance Inspector Lucky Phrachnanh said.

It is the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963.

Breaking news: shark attack near Little Bay. Witnesses say fisherman fell in and was taken by a 4m shark. Chopper and police all over the headland pic.twitter.com/kuLb07tAtv — Stephen Hutcheon (@lewgus) February 16, 2022

A witness told Nine News he saw a four-and-a-half metre great white shark attack the swimmer.

Kris Linto said the swimmer was in the water when the shark “came and attacked him vertically”.

“We heard a yell … it looked like a car had landed in the water,” he said.

Nine said the victim was a local man who swam in the area regularly.

Police have closed Little Bay Beach as they continue to search the area.

“Police will be liaising with the Department of Primary Industry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the swimmer,” NSW Police said in a statement.