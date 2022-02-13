News Labor leads Coalition 55-45 in latest Newspoll
Updated:

Labor leads Coalition 55-45 in latest Newspoll

newspoll scott morrison
Anthony Albanese’s strategic victory in Parliament did not result in a loss of support for Scott Morrison. Photos: AAP
Support for the Coalition and ALP has not changed in the latest Newspoll despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison experiencing a week to forget in Parliament.

Surveying 1526 voters nationally between February 9 and 12, the exclusive poll for The Australian newspaper released on Sunday night found the Coalition’s primary vote remains on a record low of 34 per cent as Labor continues to peak on 41 per cent.

But a three-point slump for the Greens (11 per cent to 8 per cent) and a corresponding rise in support for independents and minor parties to a record 14 per cent left the two-party-preferred result at 55-45.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation remained steady at 3 per cent.

Overall, the two-party-preferred result represents a 6.5 per cent swing against the Coalition government on the 2019 election, which translates to a loss of 22 seats for the Coalition if replicated at the election that is due by the end of May.

The poll followed a damaging week for Mr Morrison, who failed to pass his religious discrimination bill as five moderate Liberal MPs crossed to floor to side with the crossbench and the Anthony Albanese-led Opposition.

The level of discontent with Mr Morrison mirrors that of February 2020, after the bushfire crisis.

The gap in primary vote between the major parties is the largest since August 2018, recorded shortly after the Liberals leadership spill and the resignation of Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister.

The decline in the Greens primary vote was its lowest since September 2012.

Anthony Albanese Newspoll Scott Morrison
