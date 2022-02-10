Man dies, another burnt in suspicious Gold Coast fire

Live

A man has been found dead in “horrific” scenes and another has suffered significant burns in a suspicious house fire on the Gold Coast.

Queensland Police said a 21-year-old man’s badly burnt body was found in the living room of a Leichhardt Street, Coomera address when emergency services arrived before 11pm on Wednesday night.

“Burns are horrific for everyone involved … and he was very severely burned,” Detective Acting Inspector Mark Procter told reporters.

About an hour later a 38-year-old man arrived at a work colleague’s home at Sheldon asking for help and was taken by ambulance to hospital with “facial and limb burns”.

Police have released images of a blue utility as part of the investigation into the suspicious death of a man at Coomera overnight. For more information: https://t.co/alKiu3veA1 pic.twitter.com/cgmYHNgFrG — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) February 10, 2022

Inspector Procter said the 38-year-old is now assisting police but inquiries have been difficult because the man has suffered “significant burns to his body”.

He said the 38-year-old lives at the Leichhardt Street house while the 21-year-old had resided at another Coomera address but were “good friends” and may have been in a relationship.

“They were seen in places together which could suggest that (relationship) but we don’t know at this stage,” Inspector Procter said.

He said it appeared the 21-year-old died in the house fire, dismissing reports that neighbours had heard gunshots, but confirmed the post mortem is yet to be completed.

He said the cause of the blaze had not yet been determined, but the death was being treated as suspicious.

Police are seeking information about a blue Holden Commodore ute seen leaving the Leichhardt Street residence at the time of the incident.

Inspector Procter urged people who had seen “anything suspicious” or had dash cam footage of the ute after 10pm on Wednesday night to contact police.

-AAP