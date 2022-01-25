Live

Multi-talented sportsman Dylan Alcott has once again made history after being named Australian of the Year.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the four Australian of the Year Award recipients at the National Arboretum in Canberra on Tuesday night. Alcott was also appointed an Officer (AO) of the Order of Australia.

Winner of a swag of wheelchair tennis grand slams, as well as Paralympic gold medals, Alcott becomes the first person with a disability to be awarded the top honour in its 62 years.

“Changing perception, that’s what I got this (AO) for, not for winning tennis tournaments,” Alcott said, adding that he was shocked when notified of his accolade.

“That’s why I’m pretty emotional about it.

“I’m so proud to be Australian and it’s just incredible, it really is.”

But Alcott, 31, is no stranger to making history.

Australian of the Year

Very few people win Paralympic Games medals in both basketball and tennis, but that’s exactly what Alcott did.

After a stint in wheelchair tennis at the beginning of his sporting career, Alcott made the switch to wheelchair basketball. He was just 15 when the Australian national team the Rollers won bronze at the world championships in 2006.

A silver and gold Paralympic medal later and Alcott returned to his first sport, wheelchair tennis, in 2014.

Since then, Alcott has racked up 23 quad wheelchair grand slam titles and recently became the first man in history, in any form of tennis, to win the elusive Golden Slam (winning all four majors and an Olympic gold medal in the same year).

Between training and competing, Alcott founded the Dylan Alcott Foundation to provide scholarships and grant funding to marginalised Australians with a disability.

Alcott will immediately fly home to Melbourne to compete in his eighth Australian Open final on Thursday.

It will be Alcott’s last professional tennis match after he announced his retirement from the tour.

“(It won’t change) just because I’m finishing tennis,” Alcott said.

“I’m very purpose-driven and my purpose is to change perception so people with a disability can live the lives they deserve to live.

“Not just in sport – in employment, education, film, television, dating, going to bars, going to festivals.

“I asked myself when I made the decision to retire, ‘Have I done that in tennis?’, and I feel like I have.

“Now it’s time for me to do something else, but that purpose will never stop.”

Alcott also went on to establish Ability Fest in 2018, Australia’s first and only inclusive, fully accessible music festival.

Senior Australian of the Year

The 2022 Senior Australian of the Year is 71-year-old Valmai Dempsey from Canberra.

Ms Dempsey has dedicated more than 50 years of her life to St John Ambulance, first starting as a cadet volunteer while still in primary school.

The St John Ambulance veteran had a tough start to 2020, first with the devastating bushfires, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms Dempsey led 40 fellow volunteers as they supported fire-affected communities and, when the pandemic struck, personally reached out to every volunteer in the St John team to make sure they were “doing OK”.

She is affectionately known as Aunty Val in her community.

Young Australian of the Year

The honour of 2022 Young Australian of the Year went to Dr Daniel Nour, who founded Street Side Medics in August 2020.

The not-for-profit, GP-led mobile medical service supports vulnerable people in NSW and those experiencing homelessness.

Manned by 145 volunteers across four clinics, Street Side Medics has helped changed the lives of 300 people.

It has supported patients with neglected medical needs and detected conditions that may have otherwise gone unrelated, including diabetes, thyroid disorders, hepatitis C, HIV, heart disease and cancer.

Dr Nour works full time on the frontline at the Royal North Shore Hospital and then volunteers his afternoons to Street Side Medics.

Australia’s Local Hero

Shanna Whan, the tireless founder of grassroots charity Sober in the Country (SITC) has been named Australia’s Local Hero.

After almost losing her life to alcohol addiction in 2015, Ms Whan, 47, quit drinking and vowed to help other Australians in similar positions in rural Australia.

From paddocks to social media platforms, Ms Whan has travelled the country to tell people that “it’s OK to say no to booze” and to encourage friends to be better supporters.

It took Ms Whan around 20,000 hours to establish the charity, which saw her appear on Australian Story in 2019 to share her journey to sobriety.