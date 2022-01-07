News British billionaire Richard Branson recovering from ‘mild’ case of COVID
Updated:
Live

British billionaire Richard Branson recovering from ‘mild’ case of COVID

British billionaire Richard Branson says he is recovering from a "mild" case of coronavirus. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

British billionaire Richard Branson says he is recovering from a “mild” case of coronavirus along with his wife and other family members after they tested positive for the Omicron variant.

“Friends & family, including myself and my wife Joan, recently caught omicron. Thanks to all being vaccinated and boosted, our symptoms have been mild,” Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, said in a post on Twitter on Thursday.

Stressing the importance of vaccinations, Branson urged all eligible individuals to get their booster shots.

Omicron appears to be far more easily transmitted than previous strains of the virus, though the World Health Organisation has said that the evidence so far suggests the variant is causing less severe illness.

Recently, countries including the United States and Britain have expanded their booster shot programs, with numerous studies showing that an initial course of vaccines may not be enough to halt infection from Omicron, but a booster shot may help.

-Reuters

Topics:

Coronavirus Richard Branson
Follow Us

Live News

Madonna King COVID Cabinet
Madonna King: We need to bring our policy big guns to national cabinet’s COVID-19 fight
goldfish
Goldfish drives car on land and knows its way around
Businesses
‘We’re all tired’: Struggling businesses and sick workers call for government action
climate denial
Don’t Look Up: Hollywood’s take on climate denial shows five myths that fuel rejection of science
2022 Golden Globes
Why the pandemic isn’t the only reason the Golden Globes lost its shine
Djokovic
Novak Djokovic faces deportation from Australia: How did we get here?