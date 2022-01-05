Live

Mercedes-Benz says it is recalling hundreds of thousands of cars due to a technical fault.

Certain vehicles in the GLE/GLS, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, E-Class, GLC, CLS and G-Class series with diesel engines could develop a leak, the Stuttgart-based luxury carmaker said on Wednesday.

As a result of the problem, a rise in component temperature cannot be completely ruled out, it added.

More than 800,000 vehicles worldwide are affected, according to reports in Germany’s Bild tabloid and Handelsblatt business daily.

Mercedes-Benz would not comment on the exact figures.

The company, a subsidiary of Daimler, pointed out that the recall had already been published in November.

Until taken to a workshop for repair, “the vehicle affected by the recall should be driven with particular caution and use should be limited to the minimum necessary,” it said.

The replacement of the affected parts is scheduled to start in mid-to-late January.

This also depends on the release of relevant software and the availability of parts.

-DPA