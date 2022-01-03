News Power cut to thousands of homes as storm hits parts of Canberra
Updated:
Live

Power cut to thousands of homes as storm hits parts of Canberra

A severe storm has caused damage to homes and cars in Canberra. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A severe thunderstorm has hit Canberra, causing damage to homes and cars and cutting power to thousands of residents.

The ACT State Emergency Service said it had received more than 190 requests for assistance by 7.30pm on Monday after the storm swept through about 5pm, packing high winds and large hailstones.

The SES said most calls for help were from the hardest-hit Belconnen and Gungahlin regions, with trees down on homes, cars and roads, fallen powerlines and localised flooding.

“Staff and volunteers will be working into the night to provide assistance to the community. Please remember to stay safe and keep clear of storm damage in public areas and on roadways,” the SES said in a statement.

EvoEnergy said more than 16,000 homes were without power in Belconnen and crews were busy restoring it.

Follow Us

Live News

antibiotics
‘Potential landmark’: New class of antibiotics could kill hospital superbugs
Harry Potter
Seven things we learned from the Harry Potter reunion
air travel
Why COVID-19 means the era of ever-cheaper air travel could be over
Rapid antigen tests
‘Disgraceful’: Government resists calls for free rapid antigen tests
superannuation
Surging sharemarkets deliver ‘remarkable’ returns for super fund members
golf
Michael Pascoe: The Great Golf Rort where Labor seats need not apply