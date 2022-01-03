Live

Lifesavers are pleading with beachgoers to stay vigilant after six drowning deaths in the first three days of the new year.

Since the start of summer on December 1 there have been 20 drowning deaths at coastal waterways, four more than the same time last year and already higher than the 10-year average of 16.

The toll does not include the death of a two-year-old girl who drowned in a park pond in Melbourne in the lead-up to Christmas and a three-year-old at Lake Macquarie on Christmas day.

Surf Life Saving Australia CEO Adam Weir said people should take simple precautions like swimming at patrolled beaches, wearing a life jacket when rock fishing or boating and always supervising children on, in and around water.

In the 1st 2 days of 2022, there have been 5 coastal drowning deaths & another 2 lives lost to unintentional coastal fatalities. We are pleading to all beachgoers to remain vigilant & heed #watersafety advice. Read more: https://t.co/OayhOzoNL4 pic.twitter.com/zjselSOZpI — Surf Life Saving Australia (@SLSAustralia) January 3, 2022

Sport Minister Richard Colbeck issued an urgent reminder to Australians not to become complacent after the recent string of drowning tragedies.

He said the incidents were an important reminder to look out for loved ones, read safety signs, swim between the flags and follow advice from lifesavers.

“A tragedy can unfold in seconds,” he said.

“Can I urge Australians everywhere – families on holiday or mates catching up after a challenging period – don’t be ignorant to the dangers.”

In the latest news, a man has gone missing after entering a lake in Sydney’s southwest just hours after a woman drowned in rough waters on NSW’s Mid North Coast.

The man was seen going into the lake on Swansona Avenue at Mt Annan, with police called to assist just before 5pm on Monday after he failed to surface.

It comes after a woman aged in her 40s died after being pulled from rough waters at a beach on NSW’s Mid North Coast earlier on Monday.

Emergency services were called to Park Beach at Coffs Harbour about 12:50pm after reports an unconscious woman had been pulled from the water.

-AAP