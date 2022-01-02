News Rescuer drowns in Sunshine Coast waterfall tragedy
Updated:
Live

Rescuer drowns in Sunshine Coast waterfall tragedy

A 49-year-old man has drowned while trying to save a child who had fallen into a Sunshine Coast waterfall area. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A man has drowned while trying to rescue a child at a waterfall in Queensland.

Police on Sunday received reports the man dived in at Wappa Falls on the Sunshine Coast to save the child, who had fallen into the waterfall area.

The child was pulled to safety, but the man disappeared.

Police divers recovered the 49-year-old’s body about 6.30pm after a search.

The child was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for observation, Queensland Police said.

“Emergency Services were called to the location off Pump Station Road around 2pm following reports a man had disappeared after diving in to rescue a child that had fallen into the waterfall area,” the police statement read.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Follow Us

Live News

January streaming guide
January streaming guide: The wait is over as Ozark returns just in time for holiday viewing
COVID update: NSW health workers in isolation return to work, Qld broadens mask mandate
Election 2022: Labor promises first step towards high-speed rail in Australia
Money
Nine tips to kickstart your New Year’s resolution money goals
Uluru
The epic, 550-million-year story of Uluru, and the forces that led to its formation
Tim Ferguson
Tim Ferguson Report : Reliably unreliable political predictions for 2022