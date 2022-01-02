Rescuer drowns in Sunshine Coast waterfall tragedy

Live

A man has drowned while trying to rescue a child at a waterfall in Queensland.

Police on Sunday received reports the man dived in at Wappa Falls on the Sunshine Coast to save the child, who had fallen into the waterfall area.

The child was pulled to safety, but the man disappeared.

Police divers recovered the 49-year-old’s body about 6.30pm after a search.

The child was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for observation, Queensland Police said.

“Emergency Services were called to the location off Pump Station Road around 2pm following reports a man had disappeared after diving in to rescue a child that had fallen into the waterfall area,” the police statement read.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.