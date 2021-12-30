Two jumping castle victims to leave hospital as ‘little mum’ JJ farewelled

Live

One Tasmanian jumping castle victim has been discharged from hospital and another will be released next week, after family and friends farewelled Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones at a funeral service.

Six children died while enjoying end-of-year celebrations at Hillcrest Primary School on December 16, when a freak gust of wind picked up the castle and several inflatable zorb balls.

Two children who were badly injured in the incident were admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

The pair came out of ICU last week after their conditions became stable.

Premier Peter Gutwein confirmed on Thursday that one has since left hospital.

“One child has been discharged and the other child, I understand a plan is in place to discharge them next week as well, which is really positive news,” he told reporters in Hobart.

It comes after dozens of mourners attended a funeral service in Devonport on Thursday to farewell 12-year-old Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones.

Celebrant Tracey Bruce read out tributes written by family, friends and teachers for Jalailah, who was known affectionately as “JJ”.

A keen dancer, swimmer and kayaker, her mother Rhianna Goodson described JJ as a “little mum” to all of the younger kids in her life.

She was “joined at the hip” to her younger brother and would often sing and create dances with her siblings.

Her grandparents said she was “one of God’s angels and a perfect star”.

“Though our hearts are broken and your life was way too short, we thank you baby girl for all the happiness you brought,” Ms Bruce said, as she read the tribute.

Hillcrest Primary School teacher, Miss Duff, said JJ had an “infectious grin” and brought a spark to her day.

“The love and protection you showed for your family, especially your littler brother, was beyond words,” Ms Bruce said.

“Your classmates couldn’t help but want to be around you.”

Jalailah’s small coffin was adorned in flowers with a single purple balloon tied to it at the end of the service.

It follows the funeral of Peter Dodt in Devonport on Wednesday, whom family and friends remembered as a “little hero” that tried to save others caught up in the jumping castle tragedy.

Jye Sheehan and Zane Mellor, both 12, were farewelled last week, while funerals will be held for Addison Stewart and Chace Harrison, both aged 11, on Friday.

More than $1.4 million has been raised for the families via an online fundraising page, while the federal government has committed $800,000 to counselling and support for the region.

Devonport City Council is collecting countless tributes left outside the school to create a permanent memorial.

The coroner is investigating the circumstances around the accident and will receive reports from Tasmania Police and WorkSafe Tasmania.

