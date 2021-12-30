News China says PM on TikTok is double-standard
Live

China says PM on TikTok is double-standard

Scott Morrison
China has accused Scott Morrison of double standards after he joined social media app TikTok. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

China has labelled Prime Minister Scott Morrison joining social media app TikTok as a double standard.

Mr Morrison has previously warned Australians about the Chinese-owned app and said it “connects right back to China”, but he joined on Christmas Eve.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Mr Morrison’s choice of social media apps was “his own business”, but added Australia should not discriminate against Chinese companies.

“I need to reiterate that the Australian side should follow the principle of openness and market rules, stop abusing the concept of ‘national security’ or applying double standard to serve its interests, and provide a fair, open and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies,” he said.

Australia banned Chinese-owned tech giant Huawei in 2018 and has also cancelled a number of infrastructure deals citing security issues in China.

The prime minister posted two TikTok videos on Christmas Eve and has amassed more than 33,000 followers.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

COVID
COVID tried but couldn’t entirely wreck Christmas for millions of Australians
Supermaxi fleet aims to foil Ichi Ban’s bid for consecutive Sydney to Hobart victories
Gym junkies: Your blood can save the inflamed brain of a couch potato
auspol
Confusion, mice, Craig Kelly and jab gibe: Some of Auspol’s weirdest moments of 2021
Rapid antigen tests
Which test is best? Everything you need to know about buying rapid antigen tests
fashion
Kirstie Clements: Fashionwise, Carrie & Co should have called their reboot ‘And Just Like … Splat’