News Police start manhunt after Perth girl, 7, assaulted by home intruder on Boxing Day
WA police are searching for an intruder who sexually assaulted a girl in her Perth home. Photo: AAP
Police have described the sexual assault of a seven-year-old Perth girl inside her family home on Boxing Day as “disturbing” as they continue to search for the attacker.

The girl went to bed at her home in Perth’s north-eastern suburbs as normal on Sunday evening.

The next morning, on Monday, she told her parents she had been sexually assaulted during the night.

The girl’s pyjama top and a window flyscreen are missing from the Ellenbrook home.

WA police forensic officers, along with mounted police and drone operators, are searching an area between Tonkin Highway, The Broadway and The Promenade for the missing items.

Sex Crime Division Inspector Hamish McKenzie said the incident was “disturbing” as he urged people living in the area to ensure their homes are secure.

“The child has alleged that she has been sexually assaulted in the middle of the night in the family home, which of course is disturbing for any parent and we’re taking that very seriously,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“We understand it’s been hot the last three nights in Perth, but we really ask people to be aware of their physical security at home and ensure their houses are secure when they go to bed in the evening.”

Investigators want to speak to anyone who has seen the items, along with anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area.

-AAP

