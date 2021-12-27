NSW Police shoot teen in leg after car pursuit at Forbes

Live

Two teenagers have been charged following an incident in which police shot a 16-year-old boy in the leg after the pursuit of an allegedly stolen ute in NSW’s central west.

Officers began pursuing the ute about 3am on Monday in Forbes.

The car stopped and the driver exited the vehicle, before police began chasing him on foot.

A second vehicle then drove at police, apparently leading an officer to fire their gun.

A 16-year-old boy suffered a wound to his left calf and was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead in a stable condition.

Two other males, both aged 16, were arrested at the scene and taken to Parkes Police Station.

They were not injured.

Another 16-year-old was arrested at a Forbes home about 12.30pm on Monday following police inquiries.

He was also taken to Parkes Police Station.

One teen was charged with destroy or damage property, two counts of intimidate police officer in execution of duty, and two counts of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

He was refused bail to appear at a children’s court on Tuesday.

A second teen was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, police pursuit – not stop – drive recklessly, and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at a children’s court on February 22.

A third teen was released, pending further investigation.

A critical incident team will investigate the circumstances that led police to open fire.

That investigation will be subject to independent review.

-AAP