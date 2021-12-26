News Lives, homes threatened as emergency warning issued for fire east of Perth
Lives, homes threatened as emergency warning issued for fire east of Perth

An emergency warning has been issued for a fire threatening lives and homes east of Perth. Photo: AAP
Bushfire threats continue in Western Australia, with the state’s scorching Christmas keeping firefighters on their toes.

An emergency warning has been issued for the Mundaring Shire, about 50 kilometres east of Perth.

Lives and homes are threatened by the blaze, with authorities telling some residents to evacuate immediately if the way is clear.

The emergency warning is in place for the area bounded by Anvil Road, Forge Drive, Warrigal Way and Liberton Road in Wooroloo and Beechina.

People from Liberton Road to Lillydale Road in Beechina may still be in danger with a watch and act alert being issued for the area, meaning there is a possible threat to their lives as the fire approaches.

Residents in the Augusta-Margaret River Shire in the state’s south-west are being warned of a possible threat to their lives and homes as a fire approaches the area.

Emergency WA has put a watch and act alert for the shire, located 300 kilometres south of Perth.

Families are being told to do whatever they need to protect their lives, regardless of whether they are in any form of isolation and quarantine.

“Find suitable alternative premises and wear a mask,” Emergency WA said.

“Those in the affected area are permitted to go to suitable alternative premises without putting others at risk.”

Firefighters and aerial support are working to control the fire and there is a lot of smoke in the area.

The warning comes on the same day firefighters managed to contain a bushfire threatening homes south-east of Perth.

A watch and act warning was in place for people parts of the Armadale area with the unpredictable blaze a possible threat to lives and homes, but the warning was downgraded to advice level.

There is still a lot of smoke in the area and while there is no immediate danger authorities have warned people to keep up to date in case the situation changes.

There is also bushfire advice for the west part of the Karijini National Park in the Ashburton Shire.

There is no threat to lives or homes and no immediate danger to the public but Emergency WA is warning residents to stay up to date in case the situation changes.

Firefighters have given the all clear to a bushfire near Chichester Downs and Millstream Chichester national park in the Ashburton Shire.

-AAP

