Merry Christmas 2021 from The New Daily

Dear readers,

At the close of another pandemic year, it would be easy to reach for platitudes about overcoming adversity and finding within ourselves the strength to endure another frustrating, painful and saddening 12 months.

But this is an election year – so you’ll hear plenty of that stuff as it is.

No, what you need from us is an icebreaker. A few bits of trivia to make that awkward conversation with your least favourite relative that little bit more bearable.

So allow The New Daily to serve up 12 fascinating yuletide facts – and to wish you, dear reader, a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.