News WHO says existing vaccines may be weaker against Omicron
Updated:

WHO says existing vaccines may be weaker against Omicron

The WHO says preliminary evidence indicates COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against Omicron. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Preliminary evidence indicates COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against infection and transmission linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant, which also carries a higher risk of reinfection, the World Health Organisation says.

The WHO, in its weekly epidemiological update on Wednesday, said that more data was needed to better understand the extent to which Omicron may evade immunity derived from either vaccines or previous infection.

“As a result of this, the overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high,” it said, echoing comments made by WHO officials at an online briefing on Tuesday.

For the first time since the dominant Delta variant was classified as a variant of concern in April, the percentage of Delta sequences registered on the GISAID global science database has declined this week compared with other variants of concern, it said.

This needs to be interpreted with caution as countries may perform targeted sequencing for Omicron and therefore upload fewer sequences on all other variants, including Delta, it said.

The Delta variant is still dominant, however, accounting for 99.2 per cent of the almost 880,000 sequences uploaded to GISAID with specimens collected in the past 60 days.

But the trend is declining in the proportion of Alpha, Beta and Gamma, and with the emergence of Omicron variant.

Out of the total, some 3755 – or 0.4 per cent – were Omicron and the other three variants of concern together numbered 401, less than 0.1 per cent each.

-Reuters

Topics:

Coronavirus vaccines WHO
Follow Us

Live News

Labor rage over ‘disgrace’ grants funding, warning of retrospective federal ICAC
AdBlue
‘We’ll spend whatever it takes’: Australia scrambles to fill AdBlue shortage
public transport
Trains, buses and trams to become less frequent without major reform: Productivity Commission
superannuation age pension piggy bank
Workers to get 12 per cent super by 2025: Minister Jane Hume
electric vehicles
Net zero at risk: Just two in 10 motorists plan to buy electric vehicles
border Australia interstate border restrictions
Travelling interstate? Here’s a state-by-state guide to border restrictions