News About 150 people trapped on roof as Hong Kong’s World Trade Centre fire extinguished
Updated:
Live

About 150 people are trapped on the roof of Hong Kong's World Trade Centre after a fire broke out on Wednesday. Photo: AP
At least 150 people are trapped on the roof of Hong Kong’s World Trade Centre after a fire broke out in the building in the bustling commercial district of Causeway Bay.

Police and the fire department said 13 people were injured before firefighters put out the blaze about 4.30pm, local time, on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Firefighters had been battling the blaze, which had been classified as a level-three incident – with five being the most severe, with two water jets, the government said.

They were using ladders and breathing apparatus in the effort to rescue those trapped.

Broadcaster RTHK quoted police as saying about 100 people moved from a restaurant to the 39th floor when the fire broke out and smoke filled the dining area.

Seven women and a man were among the eight people taken to hospital, one of them semi-conscious, police said.

The injured are aged between 31 and 72.

BBC reports the fire broke out in the electrical switch room/machine room, which led to the bamboo scaffolding catching fire.

The 38-storey building is currently under renovation, with all shops vacated during the refurbishments.

The South China Morning Post reports that only restaurants and offices are in operation.

No fatalities have been reported and rescue operations are still under way.

Outside the building, the scene was calm after firefighters cordoned off the area.

-with AAP

Topics:

Fire Hong Kong
