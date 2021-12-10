News Rider arrested after allegedly setting teen alight amid road-rage attack
A motorbike rider has been arrested after allegedly setting a teenage driver alight. Photo: AAP
A motorbike rider has been arrested after allegedly setting a teenage driver alight in a road-rage attack in Melbourne’s outer north.

Police have been told a car and motorbike crashed on Narina Way, Epping at about 8pm on Thursday.

It is then alleged the rider followed the 19-year-old Lalor man to a nearby property and threw flammable liquid on him and his car before lighting a rag and tossing it at the victim.

The Lalor man’s clothing and car caught fire and the rider fled the scene after a resident came out of the property.

He suffered serious burns and was taken to hospital, where he remains being treated.

The rider, a 35-year-old man, was arrested during a raid on his Epping home on Friday morning.

He has been taken into custody to be questioned by police. No charges have been laid.

-AAP

Crime
