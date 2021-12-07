Live

Two teenagers are recovering in hospital after being bitten by a shark at a beach on Victoria’s Bellarine Peninsula.

The main beach at Ocean Grove remains closed following the attack that occurred around 7.20pm Monday.

Local man Peter Hobbs wrote on Facebook that his family members paddled out to help the children after spotting the pair in trouble in the water.

“We could see them splashing but didn’t know what was happening,” Mr Hobbs wrote.

“We didn’t see the shark, just the splash, but we heard the crys [sic] and our family mobilised.”

He said his wife Di, a former emergency nurse, “raced into action” to give first aid.

“The ambos didn’t take long to arrive but in the mean time Di had all the volunteer helpers organised and the poor ladies leg compressed bandage and ready for the paramedics,” Mr Hobbs said.

“The teens were obviously shocked.”

The injured children, aged 15 and 16, were taken to hospital in Geelong.

Ocean Grove Surf Lifesaving Club said the beach would be closed.

“Earlier this evening there was an incident at Ocean Grove Main Beach involving members of the public being injured by a marine animal,” the club posted on Facebook on Monday night.

“Ocean Grove Main Beach is currently closed until further notice whilst the incident is being investigated.”