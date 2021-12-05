News Latest Newspoll shows voters favour Labor to win election
Updated:
Live

Latest Newspoll shows voters favour Labor to win election

national plan reopening Scot Morrison Anthony Albanese
Anthony Albanese is enjoying a lead in net approval over Scott Morrison for the first time since March 2020. Photos: AAP
Share
Live

Voters favour Labor to win the next federal election the latest Newspoll shows.

The poll conducted for The Australian shows 47 per cent of voters believe Labor will form the next government following an election expected in March or May.

Just 37 per cent expect the Coalition to be returned for a fourth term.

Labor leads the two-party preferred race over the Coalition, 53 to 47 per cent, on a primary vote of 38 per cent.

The Coalition primary vote fell a point to 36 per cent, while the Greens also lost a point to finish the year on 10 per cent.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation improved a point to 3 per cent, with other minor parties also gaining a point to 13 per cent.

Scott Morrison dropped a point as the preferred prime ­minister to 45 per cent and Opposition Leader Anthony ­Albanese lost two points to 34 per cent while 19 per cent were uncommitted.

The poll showed 44 per cent of those polled were satisfied with Mr Morrison’s performance while 52 per cent were dissatisfied – a net negative ­approval rating of minus eight.

Mr Albanese’s approval rating lifted two points to 39 per cent while those dissatisfied fell three points to 45 per cent – a net negative approval rating of minus six.

This is the first time Mr Albanese has enjoyed a lead in net approval since March last year.

The poll was conducted ­between Wednesday and Saturday but with most surveys completed before the release of Labor’s climate change policy on Friday.

Newspoll
Live News

