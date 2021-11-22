News Man charged with money laundering after $4.1 million found in car
Live

Man charged with money laundering after $4.1 million found in car

Queensland police say they found $4.1 million in cash in the car of a 28-year-old man who'd entered from NSW. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A man has been charged with money laundering after Queensland Police found more than $4 million in the boot of a car in a “random intercept”.

Police said a patrol noticed the man acting suspiciously near a vehicle at Calamvale in Brisbane’s south on Saturday and when officers approached, the 28-year-old placed a large suitcase in the car boot.

After the man became “nervous and elusive” when questioned, officers searched his car and found about $4.1 million in cash wrapped in vacuum sealed bags inside two suitcases.

Police said the man had entered Queensland from New South Wales last week, and also charged him with failure to comply with a COVID-19 direction.

The man was remanded in custody on Monday and will next appear in court in Brisbane on December 6.

-AAP

Topics:

Money laundering
Follow Us

Live News

Morrison
Scott Morrison backflips on vaccine rules as Coalition senators cross floor to back One Nation
European COVID resurgence among the top five factors to watch in markets this week
migration
‘Pronounced impact’: 200,000 migrant workers to return over seven months
piracy
Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros sue telcos to block popular piracy websites
Online shopping
Online v in-store shopping: Australians want ‘best of both worlds’
best time to sleep
New sleep study: The best time to go to bed for your heart