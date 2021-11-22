Man charged with money laundering after $4.1 million found in car

Live

A man has been charged with money laundering after Queensland Police found more than $4 million in the boot of a car in a “random intercept”.

Police said a patrol noticed the man acting suspiciously near a vehicle at Calamvale in Brisbane’s south on Saturday and when officers approached, the 28-year-old placed a large suitcase in the car boot.

After the man became “nervous and elusive” when questioned, officers searched his car and found about $4.1 million in cash wrapped in vacuum sealed bags inside two suitcases.

A random intercept by police netted more than $4 million in cash at Calamvale on Saturday morning with officers charging the driver with money laundering. https://t.co/e6ylD8UCb3 pic.twitter.com/IVd4uVaUza — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 22, 2021

Police said the man had entered Queensland from New South Wales last week, and also charged him with failure to comply with a COVID-19 direction.

The man was remanded in custody on Monday and will next appear in court in Brisbane on December 6.