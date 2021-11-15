PM’s approval slips as Labor retains 53-47 lead in latest Newspoll

The government’s 2050 net-zero emissions pledge has done little to claw back support with voters in the latest Newspoll, with Labor continuing to lead the Coalition 53-47 on a two-party basis. The exclusive Newspoll of 1524 voters between November 10 and November 13 – commissioned for The Australian newspaper – shows support for Labor remaining unchanged with a 38 per cent primary vote. But in the latest results released on Sunday night, the Coalition experienced a two-point lift in the primary vote to 37 per cent, but it came at the expense of minor right-wing parties, such as Pauline Hanson’s One Nation. PHON fell a point to 2 per cent, while support for other minor parties slipped a point from the 13 per cent of the previous two polls. Support for the Greens stayed at 11 per cent.

The Coalition has clawed back support among conservative voters in the latest #Newspoll. #auspol https://t.co/NqMoxzmJRc pic.twitter.com/Wq4QfjyLx8 — The Australian (@australian) November 14, 2021

The shift in the conservative vote over the past three weeks reduced the two-party margin by one point from the last poll’s 54-46, but it signals that the government’s technology-driven climate change plan is doing little to sway voters. Perhaps more significantly, support for Anthony Albanese as preferred Prime Minister increased 4 per cent to 38 per cent as Scott Morrison’s approval rating deteriorated a further two per cent to 46 per cent. This margin between the leaders is at its tightest level since March 2020, when the political fallout from the 2019-20 bushfires crisis was still lingering. Those dissatisfied with Mr Morrison’s performance rose two points to 52 per cent, in what is his lowest net approval rating since March 2020. The leadership contest between Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese has narrowed to its tightest margin since March last year in the latest #Newspoll. #auspol https://t.co/NqMoxzmJRc pic.twitter.com/LFy7svGfx5 — The Australian (@australian) November 14, 2021

The personal standing of Mr Morrison has been decidedly shaky since he cancelled a $90 billion submarine contract with France’s Naval Group when announcing the controversial AUKUS agreement with the United States and United Kingdom, and amid accusations he had lied to French President Emmanuel Macron about it.

He has been continually defending himself from further accusations of lying about electric vehicles since returning from the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Mr Morrison claimed on Friday he had never lied in public life.