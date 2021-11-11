Amnesty alleges Tigray fighters raped, beat women in Ethiopian conflict

Live

Tigray fighters raped, robbed and assaulted women after they captured a town in northern Ethiopia’s Amhara region in August, investigators with Amnesty International have found.

Sixteen women from Nifas Mewcha told Amnesty they were raped by fighters from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a group that has been at war with the central government for the past year.

All sides in the conflict have been accused of committing atrocities.

The UN said last week the violations – including torture, mass killings, gang rapes and using starvation as a weapon of war – could amount to war crimes.

