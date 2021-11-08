News Woman dies after falling from cliff in abseiling accident
Woman dies after falling from cliff in abseiling accident

NSW Police are investigating the death of a woman who fell while abseiling in Berowra Heights. Photo: AAP
A woman has died after falling from a cliff north of Sydney, while three of her fellow abseilers have had to be rescued from a rock ledge.

Police say the 63-year-old suffered serious injuries after falling at a spot on Wideview Road, Berowra Heights, early on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services treated her at the scene but she was unable to be revived.

Police and Fire and Rescue officers also pulled two women and a man to safety from a ledge.

A crime scene has been established as detectives investigate the incident.

