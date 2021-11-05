News Canberra COVID-19 death, six new cases
Canberra COVID-19 death, six new cases

Canberra
Another COVID-death has been confirmed in Canberra Photo: AAP
A man in his 40s has become the latest person to die from COVID-19 in the ACT.

The man, who was being treated in intensive care at the time, is the 11th fatality from the virus during Canberra’s most recent outbreak.

His death comes as health authorities also confirmed six new local cases of the virus in the past reporting period.

There were three COVID-19 patients in ACT hospitals on Friday, with one in intensive care and on a ventilator.

Vaccinations in the national capital rose, with 94.4 per cent of those aged  over 12 years fully immunised.

A cluster of cases linked to schools in Canberra’s south led to a spike in testing with almost 2000 negative tests recorded on Thursday, nearly double the rate of previous days.

Pop-up vaccination clinics were set up near the affected schools.

On Friday, health authorities confirmed there were 125 active cases of COVID-19 in Canberra.

The new cases brought the total number of cases in the recent ACT outbreak to 1698.

Canberra Coronavirus
