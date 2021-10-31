Australia to work with Indonesia on energy, climate

Live

Australia has vowed to work with Indonesia on tackling climate change and advancing low-emission technologies.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with Indonesia President Joko Widodo on Saturday at the G20 summit in Rome to discuss the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the neighbours.

“Our nations have agreed to a joint statement on co-operation on the Green Economy and Energy Transition,” Mr Morrison said in a statement.

“It acknowledges the priority to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“The statement sets out our shared ambition to co-operate more closely to develop, finance, deploy, and share affordable low emissions technologies and support infrastructure to enable our transition to lower emission economies, while also maintaining and enhancing our energy security.”

He says Australia and Indonesia will seek to expand trade and investment.

“This includes new co-operation on regional energy trade and carbon markets, accessible green finance, and institutional and private sector collaboration,” the Prime Minister said.

“We also committed to strengthen existing collaborations on climate and energy transition, climate finance, environmental governance and resource management, biodiversity protection, water conservation, and disaster risk reduction and resilience.”

During the meeting, Mr Morrison said he also expressed Australia’s strong support for Indonesia’s G20 Presidency in 2022, including efforts to focus on climate change.

-AAP