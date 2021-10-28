French President Emmanuel Macron tells Scott Morrison trust is broken

French President Emmanuel Macron has told Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison he has broken the trust between their two countries and it is up to Canberra to repair relations, the Elysee Palace says.

In the call on Thursday, which came before the UN COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Mr Macron also urged Mr Morrison to commit to halting coal mining and the use of coal for power production.

Relations between France and Australia soured when Canberra signed up to the AUKUS partnership, which involved the United States and the United Kingdom helping Australia create a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

The new partnership meant Australia scrapped a $90 billion deal for France to supply diesel-electric submarines.

Paris had recalled its ambassadors in Australia and the US for consultations after officials in Canberra struck a deal with the US and the UK that ended a deal to purchase French-designed submarines.

France has sought to mend fences with Washington, with Mr Macron due to meet US President Joe Biden on Friday in Rome, but it had frozen its contacts with Australia.

“Australia’s unilateral decision to scale back the French-Australian strategic partnership by putting an end to the ocean-class submarine program in favour of another as-yet unspecified project broke the relationship of trust between our two countries,” Mr Macron told Mr Morrison, according to the Elysee.

The call between the pair, who will both attend a G20 summit in Rome later this week, is the first time the two leaders have spoken since France was informed by letter that Canberra was scrapping the 2016 submarine deal.

“It is now up to the Australian government to propose tangible actions that embody the political will of Australia’s highest authorities to redefine the basis of our bilateral relationship and continue joint action in the Indo-Pacific,” the Elysee said.

Australia, long under fire as one of world’s top producers of coal and gas, has pledged to target net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 but will not legislate the goal, and instead, relies on consumers and companies to drive emission reductions.

Thursday’s call was the first between the allies since Mr Morrison informed Mr Macron by text only hours before the AUKUS announcement.

Australia said it would scrap the deal with France’s Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines and would instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and UK technology.

In the aftermath, Mr Macron said on September 29 he would be ready to speak with Mr Morrison if the talks were “prepared in a serious manner,” an official says.

European countries must boost their defence plans and make themselves “respected,” Mr Macron said as his country opened talks with the US following the diplomatic crisis.

“Europeans must come out of their naivety,” Mr Macron said during a news conference in Paris where he spoke publicly for the first time about the AUKUS defence deal.

“When we are under pressure … showing that we also have power and the capacity to defend ourselves … is simply making ourselves be respected”.

-with AAP