WMO warns that world is ‘way off track’ on climate goals

Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record in 2020, the UN weather agency says, warning that the world is “way off track” to reach its goals for capping rising temperatures.

A report by the World Meteorological Organisation shows that carbon dioxide levels surged to 413.2 parts per million in 2020, rising more than the average rate over the past decade despite a temporary dip in emissions during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said that the current rate of increase in heat-trapping gases would result in temperature rises “far in excess” of the 2015 Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average this century.

“We are way off track,” Professor Taalas said.

“We need to revisit our industrial, energy and transport systems and whole way of life,” he said, calling for a “dramatic increase” in commitments at the COP26 conference beginning October 31.

The levels of #greenhouse gases in the atmosphere once again reached a new record last year

The annual rate of increase was above 2011-2020 average

That trend has continued in 2021, says new WMO Bulletin. #COVID19 had little impact on the rising curve, #ClimateAction #COP26 pic.twitter.com/2z2JJvgpkl — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) October 25, 2021

Representatives from nearly 200 countries will meet in Glasgow, Scotland with a view to strengthening action to tackle global warming under the Paris accord.

The annual report by the Geneva-based agency measures the atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, the gases that are warming the planet and triggering extreme weather events like heatwaves and intense rainfall.

The report confirmed, as expected, that the COVID-19 economic slowdown “did not have any discernible impact on the atmospheric levels of greenhouse gases and their growth rates.”

It added that early readings showed levels of carbon dioxide, the gas that makes the biggest contribution to warming, continued to rise in 2021.

Even if deep emissions cuts are made now, climate scientists say the warming trend will remain intact because past carbon dioxide emissions stay in the atmosphere for centuries.

The WMO report also flagged concerns about the ability of the ocean and land to absorb roughly half of the carbon dioxide emissions, saying that ocean uptake might be reduced due to higher sea surface temperatures and other factors.

These ‘sinks’ act as a buffer and prevent the possibility of more dramatic temperature increases.

The Scottish city of Glasgow was putting on the final touches before hosting the COP26 climate talks, which may be the world’s last best chance to cap global warming at the 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius upper limit set out in the Paris Agreement. “It is going to be very, very tough this summit,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a news conference with children. “I am very worried because it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements that we need and it is touch and go. It is very, very difficult, but I think it can be done,” he said. The stakes for the planet are huge – among them the impact on economic livelihoods the world over and the future stability of the global financial system. Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said on Saturday that the world’s top oil exporter aims to reach “net zero” emissions of greenhouse gases, mostly produced by burning fossil fuels, by 2060 – 10 years later than the United States. He also said it would double the emissions cuts it plans to achieve by 2030. In Berlin, officials from Germany and Canada were set to present a plan about how rich countries can help poorer nations finance the overhaul needed to address climate change. Wealthy countries have so far failed to deliver their 2009 pledge to provide $100 billion per year in climate finance to poorer countries by 2020. A Reuters poll of economists found that hitting the Paris Agreement goal of net-zero carbon emissions will require investments in a green transition worth 2 per cent to 3 per cent of world output each year until 2050, far less than the economic cost of inaction.

