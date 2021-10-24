Labor takes 54-46 Newspoll lead as PM prepares for Glasgow climate summit

Labor has extended its lead to 54-46 in the latest Newspoll, days before Prime Minister Scott Morrison prepares to head to Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit.

The results of the exclusive poll, which is conducted for The Australian newspaper and released on Sunday night, shows support for the Coalition at its lowest level in three years as talk of action on reducing emissions dominates the political landscape.

It highlighted increasing community support for greater climate action, with 47 per cent of voters saying the goal of reducing emissions should be prioritised over lower energy costs (40 per cent).

It is a stark reversal from 2018 when 64 per cent of voters said energy prices should be the priority and only 24 per cent said reducing greenhouse gas emissions was more important.

The Coalition has fallen to its lowest level of support in three years in the latest #Newspoll #auspol https://t.co/ZLEA6gWVyt pic.twitter.com/hQrTpG570H — The Australian (@australian) October 24, 2021

The two-point fall to 35 per cent represents the Morrison government’s lowest standing since December 2018, four months after Malcolm Turnbull lost the leadership amid a rebellion over climate change policy.

In contrast, Labor gained a point to 38 per cent.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation rose a point to 3 per cent, and the Greens remained on 11 per cent.

Support for minor parties, which includes Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party, stayed steady at a post-election high of 13 per cent.

Mr Morrison is hoping to seal a commitment to meet a 2050 net-zero emissions reduction target – a far cry from the global goal of increasing 2030 targets – before heading to Scotland on Thursday.

Voters surveyed believed Labor – 35 per cent to 28 per cent – would be better leading Australia’s response to the challenge of climate change.

An average of 10 per cent of voters said energy security – avoiding blackouts – should be the key priority.

Lockdown letdown

The poll covered a period in which Victoria and NSW have reopened following months of lockdown, and Queensland announced its intention to lift border restrictions before Christmas.

On a two-party-preferred basis, the Coalition trails Labor 54-46, losing ground since the 53-47 result three weeks ago. It mirrors the result posted in August.

The Prime Minister’s approval ratings have also fallen further into net-negative (-4) territory, with 50 per cent dissatisfied with his performance.

But they are well above his -21 net approval ratings recorded during the 2019-2020 summer bushfire crisis.

A significant percentage of voters have yet to make up their mind about Mr Albanese, with 17 per cent unable to rate his performance as Opposition Leader.