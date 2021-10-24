News Debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 projects
Updated:
Live

Debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 projects

Chinese property developer Evergrande says it has resumed work on more than 10 projects. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

China Evergrande Group says it has resumed work on more than 10 projects in six cities including Shenzhen – a statement that comes after it appeared to avert default with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week.

Evergrande, deep in crisis with more than $US300 billion ($400 billion) in liabilities, has not disclosed how many of its 1300 real estate projects across China it has had to halt work on.

The company said on August 31 that some projects were suspended because of delays in payment to suppliers and contractors and it was negotiating to resume building.

On Sunday, it said in a post on its Wechat account that some of the projects it had resumed work on had entered the interior decoration stage while other buildings had recently finished construction.

Evergrande added that its efforts to guarantee construction would shore up market confidence and included several photos of construction workers on different projects, stamped with the time and date.

China’s second-largest property developer last month also promised potential buyers it will complete building of their homes and said that work on one of the world’s biggest soccer stadiums in the southern city of Guangzhou was proceeding as planned.

Last week’s move to pay $US83.5 million ($112 million) in interest on a US dollar bond has bought Evergrande another week to wrestle with a debt crisis looming over the world’s second-biggest economy.

Highlighting the stresses on its core business, Evergrande also announced on Friday plans to give future priority to its electric vehicles business over real estate.

Evergrande’s woes have reverberated across the $US5 trillion ($6.7 trillion) Chinese property sector, which accounts for a quarter of the economy by some metrics, with a string of default announcements, rating downgrades and slumping corporate bonds.

Its debt crisis is also being widely watched by global financial markets concerned about broader contagion.

-Reuters

Topics:

Evergrande
Follow Us

Live News

beige decor
Kirsty Clements: Forget neutrals. Give me colour, movement and considered clutter
Michel's Patisserie
Retail Food Group sued by Michel’s Patisserie franchisees over ‘disgusting’ frozen food
The Stats Guy death rate
The Stats Guy: Watch the Baby Boomers give a whole new meaning to ‘retirement’
lockdown Australia
With Melbourne out of lockdown, here’s how Australia’s 19 months of restrictions panned out
‘A childhood fantasy’: Joel Edgerton helps bring medieval magic to life in The Green Knight
Madonna King
Madonna King: Public faith in our political system is at an all-time low, and it’s no surprise