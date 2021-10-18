Ex-US secretary of state Colin Powell dies from COVID-19 complications

Live

Colin Powell, the first black US secretary of state and top military officer, has died at the age of 84 from COVID-19 complications, his family says in a statement.

“He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment,” Powell’s family said in a post on his Facebook page.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”

JUST IN: Former Pres. George W. Bush on passing of Colin Powell: "He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam…He was such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom – twice." https://t.co/5EvF350oCu pic.twitter.com/Z5CaE5vdFG — ABC News (@ABC) October 18, 2021

As a four-star army general, he was chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George HW Bush during the 1991 Gulf War in which US-led forces expelled Iraqi troops from neighbouring Kuwait.

Powell, a moderate Republican and a pragmatist, later served as secretary of state under President George W Bush.

-AAP