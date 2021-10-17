News Two charged over stabbing at Maroochydore on Sunshine Coast
Two charged over stabbing at Maroochydore on Sunshine Coast

Queensland police have charged two people over a multiple stabbing. Photo: AAP
A man will face court on Monday following an assault that left three people with multiple stab wounds on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Police were called to Ocean Street in Maroochydore on Sunday morning following an altercation between pedestrians and the occupants of a vehicle.

Police allege the 23-year-old driver of the vehicle armed himself with a knife during the fracas and stabbed three men aged in their 20s, before fleeing.

He was located 90 minutes later and taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment after suffering facial injuries during the brawl.

He has been remanded in custody and will face Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

A 20-year-old female passenger was also charged after allegedly verbally abusing police before physically assaulting an officer.

She has been released on bail and is due to front the same court next month.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident to come forward.

stabbing Sunshine Coast
