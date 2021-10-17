News International proof of vaccination all set from Tuesday
International proof of vaccination all set from Tuesday

Australians will soon be able to apply for an international proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Photo: AAP
Australians will be able to apply for an international proof of COVID-19 vaccination from Tuesday, bringing them a step closer to safe overseas travel, the federal government says.

The proof will be available to Australians and Australian visa holders who have their COVID-19 vaccinations recorded on the Australian Immunisation Register, government ministers said in a joint statement on Sunday night.

“The international proof of vaccination features a secure QR code to prove COVID-19 vaccination status to border authorities around the world and increases a person’s ability to travel safely and with confidence,” they said.

The proof will enable fully vaccinated Australians to depart Australia and travel internationally consistent with the National Plan to transition Australia’s COVID-19 Response.

It can be downloaded digitally or in printed form and is compatible with COVID-19 travel apps such as the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass.

The ministers said the Visible Digital Seal technology within the international proof of vaccination is world leading and as secure as an Australian passport.

“The international certificate meets the new global standard specified by the International Civil Aviation Organisation and conforms with World Health Organisation guidance,” their statement said.

“The launch of the international proof of vaccination is a key step towards safely reopening international borders and supporting Australia’s COVID-19 economic recovery.”

Applicants can get the free international certificate by using their Medicare account through myGov, or the Medicare Express app.

Topics:

Coronavirus Australia Vaccination
