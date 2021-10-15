Scott Morrison to attend Glasgow climate meeting

Live

Scott Morrison has confirmed he will attend a major climate change conference in Glasgow, after weeks of ambiguity.

The Prime Minister on Friday committed to travelling to Britain for the COP26 conference which starts on October 31.

The commitment follows intense international and domestic pressure to attend the crucial talks, including a subtle dig from the Queen.

“It is an important event,” Mr Morrison said at Kirribilli House.

“The government will be finalising its position for me to take to the summit prior to my departure over the next fortnight.”

Australia is being urged to boost its emissions reduction goal at the international summit by signing up to a net-zero-by-2050 target.

But the fate of that decision rests with the Nationals as the junior coalition partner prepares to discuss cabinet’s energy plan on Sunday.

Mr Morrison’s announcement came after the Queen – who will attend COP26 – appeared to suggest she was irritated by a lack of action in tackling the climate crisis.

Mobile phone footage emerged of Queen Elizabeth telling her daughter-in-law Camilla and Welsh politician Elin Jones that HRH still didn’t know which world leaders would attend the conference.

“I’ve been hearing all about COP. [We] still don’t know who is coming, no idea. We only know about people who are not coming and it’s really irritating when they talk, but they don’t do,” the Monarch said.

Earlier in the week, Prince Charles urged Mr Morrison and other world leaders to attend, calling it the “last chance saloon” to save the planet.

Labor has also demanded the prime minister travel to Scotland for the meeting, while influential billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest this week dialled up pressure on climate change.

It comes after Australia comedian Dan Ilic lit up New York City’s Time Square with a billboard slamming the nation’s inaction over climate change.

As reported by The New Daily, the stunt cycled through nine designs including one urging New Yorkers to “Cuddle a koala! (Before we make them extinct)”.

“This is truly about embarrassing the Australian government on a global stage,” Ilic told The New Daily.

The electronic billboard was just the latest in his crowd-funded climate activism campaign.

-with AAP