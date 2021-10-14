News Queensland Police lays charges over fake COVID-19 exemptions
Live

Queensland Police lays charges over fake COVID-19 exemptions

Queensland Police have charged a woman over alleged fake exemptions for COVID testing and jabs. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Queensland Police have charged a woman who allegedly pretended to be a doctor and issued hundreds of fake “exemption certificates” for COVID testing, vaccinations and mask wearing.

Detectives on Wednesday executed a search warrant at an address in the Gold Coast suburb of Labrador, where a 45-year-old Darling Heights woman was arrested.

She has been charged under Health Practitioner Regulation National Law with five counts of taking a title indicating a person is a health practitioner.

The woman is the first person in Queensland to be charged with this offence.

“It will be alleged that the woman told police she has issued approximately 600 false medical ‘exemption certificates’ in relation to COVID,” police said in a statement.

The woman is scheduled to appear at the Southport Magistrates Court on October 28.

Follow Us

Live News

Children and COVID-19
Here’s what parents of toddlers and young children should know about COVID-19
Noisy Miners cull
Should we cull noisy miners? After decades of research, they’re still outsmarting us
off the plan
Considering buying property off the plan? Here are six crucial steps to protect yourself
hairstyles post-lockdown
These are the hairstyles people will be lining up for this season
minerals
Australia well placed to transition from coal exports to green minerals: IMF
The Block
Why the upcoming 18th season of The Block will be like no other