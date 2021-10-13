News Papal decree puts Pope John Paul I on path to sainthood
Updated:
Live

Papal decree puts Pope John Paul I on path to sainthood

Pope Francis has approved a decree recognising a miracle attributed to Pope John Paul I. Photo: EPA
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Pope John Paul I, who reigned for only 33 days in 1978, will be beatified, putting him on the path to eventual sainthood in the Roman Catholic Church, the Vatican says.

A statement said Pope Francis had approved a decree recognising a miracle attributed to the intercession of the late Italian pope, whose birth name was Albino Luciani.

John Paul I was elected on August 26, 1978 to succeed Paul VI and died unexpectedly on September 28.

He was succeeded by John Paul II, making 1978 go down in church history as the year of the three popes.

His sudden death gave rise to several books that alleged conspiracy theories involving murder and poisoning, but they were generally debunked and he is believed to have died of heart attack while sleeping.

He was 65.

The miracle in the case of John Paul I is believed to be the inexplicable healing of an 11-year-old girl in Buenos Aires, according to Vatican media.

-Reuters

Topics:

Pope Francis Pope John Paul I
Follow Us

Live News

‘Where the bloody hell is he?’: Tourism campaign’s bid to lure Chris Hemsworth to Cowra
rain victoria nsw
‘Beast from the south’ closes in on Victoria, ACT and NSW
Amy Winehouse
Amy Winehouse’s possessions up for auction 10 years after her death
Sydney apartment collapse risk
Sydney apartment tower at ‘serious risk’ of collapse
iphone production
Apple ‘to slash iPhone production’
mike baird powerhouse museum
Bombshell witness list for Gladys Berejiklian ICAC hearings