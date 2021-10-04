News NSW confirms 623 new local COVID-19 cases and six deaths
Updated:
Live

NSW confirms 623 new local COVID-19 cases and six deaths

NSW coronavirus
NSW has confirmed 623 new cases of coronavirus and six deaths. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

NSW has confirmed 623 new local cases of coronavirus overnight and six deaths.

The new infections were detected from 76,892 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday.

Appearing via live-stream, NSW Health’s Dr Jeremy McAnulty said the six fatalities were three women and three men.

They included one person in their 40s, three in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 90s.

Three people were from south-western Sydney, two people were from western Sydney and one person was from the Nepean Blue Mountains area.

Four were unvaccinated, while one person had received a first dose.

 

A woman in her 90s who died at Hawkesbury Living Nursing Home had been fully vaccinated. She was the fourth death linked to an outbreak at  the aged care facility.

A man in his 60s from south-western Sydney died at Campbelltown Hospital, where he acquired his infection. He was the third death linked to an outbreak at the hospital.

It brings the total number of deaths since the start of the state’s Delta outbreak to 378.

There are currently 959 people in hospital with COVID in NSW, with 193 in intensive care, and 97 people on ventilators.

It comes as the state nears its vaccination target, with plans to further ease restrictions once 70 per cent of the eligible population has been inoculated.

As of midnight on Saturday, 88.4 per cent of the over 16 population had received a first dose and 67.1 per cent had received two doses.

Another Local Government Area (LGA) has entered lockdown, with Lismore residents to follow stay-at-home orders until at least October 11.

This also applies to anyone who has been in Lismore since September 28.

Outbreaks in Cowra, Muswellbrook and Port Macquarie are also being closely monitored, with more advice expected later on Monday.

Topics:

coronavirus NSW NSW
Follow Us

Live News

Squid Game
A spoiler-free look at why everyone’s watching Squid Game
climate change World leaders slam Australia's climate change policy
Road to net zero: What the rest of the world thinks about Australia’s climate policy
Julian Assange
On This Day: Julian Assange launches WikiLeaks
investment property
How having an investment property could affect your pension payments
Ineos Grenadier
Built for off-road action, the Ineos Grenadier goes back to the future
Anthony Albanese NRL
Anthony Albanese’s Rabbitohs fandom is about more than football