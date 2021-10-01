News Four people have died after a collision in Melbourne’s west
Four people have died after a collision in Melbourne’s west

Four people are dead and two others are fighting for life after a two-vehicle collision in Melbourne’s west.

Police say a sedan was travelling east along Dohertys Road at Truganina when it collided head-on with a small truck near Forsyth Road about 7.30pm on Thursday.

Two people died at the scene and two died as they were being taken to hospital.

Two other occupants of the sedan are fighting for their lives in hospital.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck was taken to hospital for observation.

Victoria Police’s Major Collison Investigation Unit detectives are investigating.

