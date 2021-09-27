News Man charged with manslaughter over 2005 death of toddler Jordan William Thompson
An arrest has been made over the death of toddler Jordan William Thompson in 2005 in NSW. Photo: NSW Police
A man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a toddler more than 15 years ago in New South Wales’ Hunter region.

Police say Jordan William Thompson was 21 months old when his mother, Bernice Swales, went to run some errands, leaving him in the care of her then partner on March 19, 2005.

“When she returned home, Jordan was unresponsive. She rushed him across the road to Singleton Base Hospital but he could not be revived,” police said in a statement on Monday.

Police were told Jordan was found face down in the bathtub, but a post-mortem found high levels of a prescription medication used to treat depression in his system.

Deputy State Coroner Elaine Truscott found in 2018 that Jordan died because he had been deliberately administered anti-depressants.

Following further investigations and a $100,000 reward for information, detectives on Monday arrested a 49-year-old man at a home in Doonside.

He was charged with manslaughter at Blacktown Police Station and is expected to face the Blacktown Local Court on Tuesday.

